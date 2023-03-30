Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 30th (AAU, ADXS, AER, AINC, AIRI, ALBO, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, BEEM)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 30th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). TD Cowen issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA). They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

