Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 30th (AAU, ADXS, AER, AINC, AIRI, ALBO, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, BEEM)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 30th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). TD Cowen issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA). They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

