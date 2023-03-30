Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FCF. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 180,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,373,000 after buying an additional 212,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,447,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 199,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 52,242 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Michael Price purchased 13,212 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,755.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,112 shares of company stock worth $286,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.