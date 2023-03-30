Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 98,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 271,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Revelation Biosciences from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Revelation Biosciences Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
