Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 98,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 271,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Revelation Biosciences from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:REVB Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

