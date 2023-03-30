Reviewing ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) & Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ROHM has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atos has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ROHM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM 0 0 0 0 N/A Atos 4 5 0 0 1.56

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ROHM and Atos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atos has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 829.20%. Given Atos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atos is more favorable than ROHM.

Dividends

ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. ROHM pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ROHM and Atos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM $4.03 billion N/A $594.76 million $3.50 11.73 Atos $11.95 billion 0.10 -$1.07 billion N/A N/A

ROHM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atos.

Profitability

This table compares ROHM and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM 17.85% 9.87% 8.13% Atos N/A N/A N/A

About ROHM

ROHM Co., Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations. The Discrete Semiconductor Devices segment covers diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes. The Module segment produces power modules that include print head and optical modules. The Others segment deals with resistors, tantalum capacitors, power modules, and lighting products. It also develops large scale integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. The company was founded by Kenichiro Sato in December 1954 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Atos

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

