RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $245.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $335.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.31.

RH stock opened at $245.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $390.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.16.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in RH by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

