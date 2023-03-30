Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. 966,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 885,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $574.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 121,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 247,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

