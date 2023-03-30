Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.
Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Richardson Electronics Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 2,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,727. The company has a market capitalization of $304.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $27.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 345,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
