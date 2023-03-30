Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.70

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 1891731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 101.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Roche by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 175,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
