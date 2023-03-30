Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ROK traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.49. 34,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.13 and its 200-day moving average is $263.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

