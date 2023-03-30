Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Boosted by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %

ROK stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.20. 117,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.13 and its 200-day moving average is $263.63. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

