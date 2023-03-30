Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.88 and last traded at $61.08. Approximately 8,282,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,426,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

