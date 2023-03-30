Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 1,305 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 254,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,012. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

