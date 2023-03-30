Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 815,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

