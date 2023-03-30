Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires Shares of 4,067 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.57. 966,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,993. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average of $128.05.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

