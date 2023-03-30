Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys Shares of 2,830 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.68. 329,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

