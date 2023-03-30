Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 525.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.14. 486,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.79. The company has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.