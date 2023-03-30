Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases Shares of 7,295 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of STLD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.84. 346,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,313. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.