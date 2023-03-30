Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,072 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after buying an additional 1,141,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 25,089,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,665,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

