Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 381 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,837,000 after acquiring an additional 385,347 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 391,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,726. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

