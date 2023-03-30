Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,626. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

