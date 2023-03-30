Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 970.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 82,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.48. 14,765,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,520,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

