Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $371.05 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,610,587 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 418,953 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 8.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $371,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,348,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,522,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

