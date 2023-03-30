Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading Up 2.5%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 19,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 29,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BETZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

