Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 46,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Roxgold Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.
Roxgold Company Profile
Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roxgold (ROGFF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.