Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

RY stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.49.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.