Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.19

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.19 and traded as high as C$33.96. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.66, with a volume of 183,335 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.72%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total transaction of C$68,625.00. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$370,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,375 shares of company stock worth $456,835. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

