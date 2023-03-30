SALT (SALT) Market Cap Reaches $3.19 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $16,690.30 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017971 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00199009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,368.87 or 1.00097314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03916971 USD and is up 12.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,611.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

