Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Samsara comprises 1.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 3,575,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,595. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 911,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,101,077 shares of company stock worth $91,836,426.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.