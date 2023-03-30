SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €122.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective from Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock traded up €0.86 ($0.92) on Thursday, reaching €114.60 ($123.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. SAP has a 52 week low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 52 week high of €114.38 ($122.99).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.