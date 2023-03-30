SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.58

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.58 and last traded at $125.51, with a volume of 94458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of SAP

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.