Sapphire Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,491.04 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $45.44 million and approximately $26,491.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.58 or 0.06324984 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00061047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018174 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,285,249,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,264,663,015 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.