Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,842. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

