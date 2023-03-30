Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after buying an additional 583,608 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 331,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,026. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

