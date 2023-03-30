Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.26. 1,129,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,196. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

