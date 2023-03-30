Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 18.5% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

