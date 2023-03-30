Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lessened by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
SCHX opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
