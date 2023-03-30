Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lessened by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHX opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.