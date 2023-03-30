Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
