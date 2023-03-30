Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.