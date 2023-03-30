Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 149,965 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,965 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $28,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Up 0.1 %

YETI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 171,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About YETI

Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.