Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 403,483 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,044 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,483 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $34,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,278,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $40.34. 6,670,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895,031. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

