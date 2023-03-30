Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 58,231 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 2.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $110,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0 %

WEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.33. 339,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,306. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.