Scout Investments Inc. Has $30.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $30,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar General by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.74. 650,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,381. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

