Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Casey’s General Stores worth $54,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $33,861,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

CASY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

