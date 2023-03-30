Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,691 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Hubbell worth $70,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.23. 45,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,697. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

