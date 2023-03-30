Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $43,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $18.97 on Thursday, reaching $1,675.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,276. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,593.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,538.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

