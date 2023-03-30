Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $203.10

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.10 and last traded at $202.74, with a volume of 807305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.
Seagen Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.00.
Insider Transactions at Seagen
In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,669 shares of company stock valued at $24,314,068. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Seagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Seagen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
