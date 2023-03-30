Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.74 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $4,388.40 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00149046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040100 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00040450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00413001 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,184.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

