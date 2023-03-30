Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.81 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.11)-$(0.04) EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Semtech by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,016,000 after purchasing an additional 654,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.