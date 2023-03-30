Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.81 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.11)-$(0.04) EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Semtech by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,016,000 after purchasing an additional 654,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.