Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.81 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.11)-$(0.04) EPS.
Semtech Stock Performance
SMTC stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
