Semtech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,260 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the average daily volume of 202 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Semtech by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $10,929,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $5,511,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $6.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,058,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,287. Semtech has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Semtech

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Cowen decreased their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

