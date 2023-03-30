Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.52. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 412,922 shares traded.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
