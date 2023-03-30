Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.52. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 412,922 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 33.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 173.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the period. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

