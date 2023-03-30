Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. 184,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 873,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,679,000 after buying an additional 9,971,450 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,347 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

