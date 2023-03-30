Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. 184,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 873,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
- Unifirst Is The Next Cintas And Why It Matters For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.